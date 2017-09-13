The Wilds: forget the scare stories & visit this Joburg gem

Some people have back yards, James Delaney has 18 hectares of urban forest: the place Joburgers call "The Wilds".

Delaney is an artist and resident in a Killarney flat that flanks The Wilds. His dog, Pablo, needed daily walking, but his neighbours' crime scare stories kept him from venturing beyond the wall of foliage his kitchen window looked on to.

But, tired of driving to other parks for walks, he ventured one day into The Wilds. The "part-Capetonian" stumbled on his personal piece of Joburg heaven. When nothing terrible happened to him, he kept going back and got permission to access the park from his back yard.

"Sometimes there's the odd couple, school group or other dog walkers, but essentially I have the park to myself," he says.

The park was established in 1925 on land donated by JCI - Randlord Barney Barnato's company. His condition was that the land be "kept an open space for the recreation of the public". The park was named The Wilds because of its location along the untamed koppies.