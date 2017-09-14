Will telling your child they're smart turn them into a cheater?

Praising children for being smart may actually help make them more likely to cheat according to two new studies from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE) at the University of Toronto and researchers in the US and China.

Although the team at OISE's Jackman Institute of Child Studies (JICS) recognise that giving praise is one of the most common ways parents and teachers reward children, "Giving children wrong kind of praise makes them dishonest," said Professor Kang Lee.

In one study, published in Developmental Science, researchers recruited 323 3- and 5-year old children and split them into three groups:

A smart reputation group who were told they have a reputation amongst teachers and classmates for being smart;

An 'irrelevant' reputation control group who were told they had a reputation for being clean; and

A no reputation control group where the children were given no information about their reputation.

The team found that children who were told they had a reputation for being smart were significantly more likely to cheat in a guessing game than their counterparts in the other two groups.