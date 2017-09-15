Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
15 September 2017 - 11:45
LIFESTYLE
Franschhoek Uncorked Festival
Wine tasting, food and music.
When: Saturday, September 16, Sunday, September 17, various times
Where: Farms around Franschhoek, see franschhoekuncorked.co.za; R150 at Webtickets
The Love A Fayre
Market selling books, crystals and more.
When: Sunday, September 17, 10am-3pm
Where: Alphen Community Hall, Main Road, Constantia; R10, children free
Enchanted Cirque
Dinner theatre acts include a crossbow contortionist and a laser and bubble magic man.
When: Until Sunday, October 15; Wednesday to Saturday 8pm, Saturday again at 3pm, Sunday 5pm
Where: P3 parking area, Cape Town Stadium; R250, excluding food, at enchantedcirque.com
MUSIC
Ancient Agents
World-music quartet's album launch.
When: Sunday, September 17, 6pm-8pm
Where: Olympia Bakery, Clairvaux Road, Kalk Bay; R150 at Quicket
