Lifestyle

Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

Great events happening in the Cape

15 September 2017 - 11:45 By Staff Reporter
So many entertaining events are happening in the Cape this weekend.
So many entertaining events are happening in the Cape this weekend.
Image: THINKSTOCK

LIFESTYLE

Franschhoek Uncorked Festival

Wine tasting, food and music.

When: Saturday, September 16, Sunday, September 17, various times

Where: Farms around Franschhoek, see franschhoekuncorked.co.za; R150 at Webtickets

The Love A Fayre

Market selling books, crystals and more.

When: Sunday, September 17, 10am-3pm

Where: Alphen Community Hall, Main Road, Constantia; R10, children free

Enchanted Cirque

Dinner theatre acts include a crossbow contortionist and a laser and bubble magic man.

When: Until Sunday, October 15; Wednesday to Saturday 8pm, Saturday again at 3pm, Sunday 5pm

Where: P3 parking area, Cape Town Stadium; R250, excluding food, at enchantedcirque.com

MUSIC

Ancient Agents

World-music quartet's album launch.

When: Sunday, September 17, 6pm-8pm

Where: Olympia Bakery, Clairvaux Road, Kalk Bay; R150 at Quicket

Most read

  1. Get a glimpse into the opulent lives of mining magnates Lifestyle
  2. Sex Talk: Can having sex help cure a migraine? Health & Sex
  3. The order in which we're born is not child's play Health & Sex
  4. Which SA supermarket makes the most delicious chocolate brownies? Food
  5. This algorithm can tell if you're gay Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hugh Masekela talks about directing ‘Gone Native’ musical
North Korea fires another missile after threats on Japan
X