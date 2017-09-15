Catch the latest beats on the bloc at Jozi's digital innovation fest, Fak'ugesi
Weheartbeat put together a trailblazing musical line-up for the annual festival
Fak'ugesi, Joburg's annual digital innovation festival, is currently under way at the Tshimolong Precinct in Braamfontein, and on Saturday the fest's Beats Bloc Party will turn things up with a music lineup curated by Weheartbeat, the multimedia beat platform led by the Sim Phakisi and Dominique Soma.
Since 2012 the duo have been leading a revolution that can no longer be called "quiet". On stage will be trailblazers including Petite Noir, Nonku Phiri, Beat Sampras, DJ Doowop, Micr. Pluto and Zaki Ibrahim, among others.
International headliners include trap-jazz powerhouse Masego, Soulection founder Joe Kay and MNDSGN.
"As a brand we operate from a strong place of integrity and only work with artists that we believe in, and feel are pushing the boundaries in their own unique way," says Soma.
"A lot of them may not seem mainstream in a South African context, but they are all making headway internationally. We are really about preserving good- quality music that represents a positive message, and we're trying to merge what's happening internationally with the local scene."
Weheartbeat are well known to Johannesburg music lovers for their sonically eclectic event curation, and have worked with artists such as Mashayabhuqe, Hlasko, The Brother Moves On, and many others. They have hosted global acts like Eric Lau, Young Fathers, and others.
WATCH Petite Noir video for their track Best
"As a collective, Weheartbeat translates our individual experiences and our culturally rich and adventurous endeavours into music to provide South Africa with a unique sonic experience," says Soma.
''We've become the No1 'go to' beats platform in the country attracting beat-heads, producers, trendsetters and experience-seekers."
The digital and technology space is the future. Being a part of it allows us to stay ahead of the gameDominique Soma, Weheartbeat partner
Besides the live events, Weheartbeat also curate workshops, arrange listening sessions, release monthly podcasts, create music compilations, design clothing and put on exhibitions. They also have a physical record store.
Soma adds that Weheartbeat's collaboration with the Fak'ugesi Digital Innovation Festival is an opportunity for them to be associated with another progressive, forward-thinking brand.
"The digital and technology space is the future. Being a part of it allows us to stay ahead of the game, and to keep reinventing the local music context.
"It's a very experimental creative space, and we're very excited to see the amazing performers who'll bring Bloc Party to life."
WHAT TO EXPECT
Many of the most popular and visually appealing fruits of the Fak’ugesi festival’s labour will be on display including an exhibition, street installations, an arcade and projection mapping by lighting artists Electrocaine.
An interesting element of the party is Painting with Music. Using algorithms and data from songs, the exhibition will use music to paint pictures and create a visual representation of particular songs.
Aside from light and musical witchcraft the festival will also see a host of artists performing, including Petite Noir, Nonku Phiri, Evil Needle, Masego and Christian Tiger School.
● Pre-sale ticket prices start at R350, with the event kicking off at noon. Tickets are available at R400 via Quicket, or R500 at the door. Visit fakugesi.co.za for more info.
