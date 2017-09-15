Catch the latest beats on the bloc at Jozi's digital innovation fest, Fak'ugesi

"As a brand we operate from a strong place of integrity and only work with artists that we believe in, and feel are pushing the boundaries in their own unique way," says Soma.

"A lot of them may not seem mainstream in a South African context, but they are all making headway internationally. We are really about preserving good- quality music that represents a positive message, and we're trying to merge what's happening internationally with the local scene."

Weheartbeat are well known to Johannesburg music lovers for their sonically eclectic event curation, and have worked with artists such as Mashayabhuqe, Hlasko, The Brother Moves On, and many others. They have hosted global acts like Eric Lau, Young Fathers, and others.

WATCH Petite Noir video for their track Best