Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week
Here are some great events coming up in Durbs
Greek food takes centre stage at My Big Fat Greek Food Festival tomorrow. Free entry and entertainment available. It all happens at 6 High Grove Road, Durban.
● Every wine lover should experience the Pinotage on Tap festival at the Litchi Orchard tomorrow. Tickets are R295 per person through computicket.com
● Early-bird tickets are out for comedian Robby Collins’ Son of Carol on September 29 and 30 at the Garden Court Hotel on Marine Parade at 8.15pm both nights.
● Head to uShaka Marine World’s Village Walk tomorrow for the Chess Carnival. Registration is between 9am to 9.30am and the dress code is strict. Contact 031-328-8000 or go to ushakamarineworld.co.za.
● Schools harmonise as the Sing With One Voice concert raise funds for the Denis Hurley Centre at the Emmanuel Cathedral at 6pm on Wednesday. Entry is free.
● Don’t get caught without tickets to the Durban Street Food Festival, which begins next week in Westville. Day passes from R50, R120 for a three-day pass. Tickets at quicket.co.za.
