Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Greek food takes centre stage at My Big Fat Greek Food Festival tomorrow. Free entry and entertainment available. It all happens at 6 High Grove Road, Durban.

● Every wine lover should experience the Pinotage on Tap festival at the Litchi Orchard tomorrow. Tickets are R295 per person through computicket.com

● Early-bird tickets are out for comedian Robby Collins’ Son of Carol on September 29 and 30 at the Garden Court Hotel on Marine Parade at 8.15pm both nights.

● Head to uShaka Marine World’s Village Walk tomorrow for the Chess Carnival. Registration is between 9am to 9.30am and the dress code is strict. Contact 031-328-8000 or go to ushakamarineworld.co.za.

● Schools harmonise as the Sing With One Voice concert raise funds for the Denis Hurley Centre at the Emmanuel Cathedral at 6pm on Wednesday. Entry is free.

● Don’t get caught without tickets to the Durban Street Food Festival, which begins next week in Westville. Day passes from R50, R120 for a three-day pass. Tickets at quicket.co.za.