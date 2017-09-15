FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
15 September 2017 - 11:12
MUSIC
All Night Long - Julian Gomes
Catch an all-night set from one of the most popular DJs in the game.
When: Saturday, 9pm
Where: And Club, Braamfontein, R60, www.andclub.co.za
Corona Beach Party Feat. Strange Loving
Who needs to go all the way to Cape Town to have a party on the beach?
When: Saturday, September 16, 2pm
Where: The Sands, Sandton, R100-R1,400, webtickets.co.za
LIFESTYLE
Soweto Kota Festival
Spend your day tasting some of the most delicious kotas.
When: Saturday, September 16, noon
Where: The Soweto Theatre, R20-R250, quicket.co.za
Spring Spectacular
A chance for the kids to meet, feed and watch the country's finest stallions.
When: Saturday, September 16, 11am
Where: Lipizzaner Centre, R150, computicket.com
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE