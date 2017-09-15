Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

15 September 2017 - 11:12 By Yolisa Mkele
Spend your day tasting some of the most delicious kotas at the Soweto Kota Festival on Saturday, September 16.
Image: @sowetokotafest/facebook

MUSIC

All Night Long - Julian Gomes

Catch an all-night set from one of the most popular DJs in the game.

When: Saturday, 9pm

Where: And Club, Braamfontein, R60, www.andclub.co.za

Corona Beach Party Feat. Strange Loving

Who needs to go all the way to Cape Town to have a party on the beach?

When: Saturday, September 16, 2pm

Where: The Sands, Sandton, R100-R1,400, webtickets.co.za

LIFESTYLE

Soweto Kota Festival

Spend your day tasting some of the most delicious kotas.

When: Saturday, September 16, noon

Where: The Soweto Theatre, R20-R250, quicket.co.za

Spring Spectacular

A chance for the kids to meet, feed and watch the country's finest stallions.

When: Saturday, September 16, 11am

Where: Lipizzaner Centre, R150, computicket.com

