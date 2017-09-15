IN PICTURES: Inside Zeitz MOCAA, the museum everyone's talking about

Softly-spoken Thomas Heatherwick wears baggy pants and Camper shoes to a media preview of the magnificently transformed grain silo complex at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The British architect says he was inspired by a brief to create an art institution on a continent as big as the whole of Europe and North America combined.

“There are all these incredible artists and galleries, but there hasn’t been a major institution to bring them together. Even if no one likes the design, it was an important strategic moment.”

The privately-funded Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) is expected to create and invigorate interest in African contemporary art.