Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week

GAME: RiME

You wake up as a young boy on an island with nothing but the ability to yell magic. No information is directly given for the rest of the game. After exploring the island and yelling at statues you awaken a fox companion who guides you by communicating using whelps and barks as you uncover the greater meaning of the quest you face. No game since Journey has been this successful in guiding the player so effortlessly while maintaining a cerebral non-cognitive explorative experience. Nor has one been so beautiful. Plus you get a fox com-panion. Need I say more?

• Available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One.

