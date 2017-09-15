Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week
Sylvia McKeown reviews 'RiME', 'My Favourite Murder' and 'Fit Men Cook'
GAME: RiME
You wake up as a young boy on an island with nothing but the ability to yell magic. No information is directly given for the rest of the game. After exploring the island and yelling at statues you awaken a fox companion who guides you by communicating using whelps and barks as you uncover the greater meaning of the quest you face. No game since Journey has been this successful in guiding the player so effortlessly while maintaining a cerebral non-cognitive explorative experience. Nor has one been so beautiful. Plus you get a fox com-panion. Need I say more?
• Available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One.
WATCH the trailer for RiME
PODCAST: My Favourite Murder
If you enjoy random besties waffling on at each other in amusing ways about practically everything and a healthy dose of true crime then MFM is for you. Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark are comedians who recount their favourite murders and tales sent in by listeners about suspicious deaths. Their tone is both amusing and personable as they ramble away making the most gruesome of stories sound like you're listening to a normal conversation between your two new best friends. Who wouldn't want to be BFFs with hosts whose catch phrase is "stay sexy, don't get murdered". See myfavoritemurder.com
APP: Fit Men Cook
The sun's out and it's time to get those last-minute summer bodies. More men are eating salads in restaurants these days so it's safe to say that caring about your calorie count and kale intake is nothing to be ashamed of (for any of us). Buff chef and health enthusiast Kevin Curry proves that eating healthily doesn't have to be boring and that cooking is easy when you're "sun's out guns out" motivated. With easy-to-follow recipes, videos, daily calorie intakes, meal plans and even guides on weekly meal prep you'll have your beach bod in no time, guys. See fitmencook.com
• Available on iTunes
• This article was originally published in The Times
