Series Review: 'Narcos' S3 promises to be addictive

The red flags went up with the arrival of a third season of the true-life crime series, Narcos, now streaming on Netflix. Here was a period drama based on the life of Colombian cocaine trafficker and Medellin cartel boss Pablo Escobar. Given that our main character was shot dead at the end of season two, what would now drive the plot?

We forget, though, that nature abhors a vacuum. With Escobar out of the picture, it wasn't long before another bunch stepped up to the plate: the Cali cartel. One monster has been replaced by a family of monsters.

The third season is thus more of an ensemble work and opens some years after Escobar's death. It is now the early 1990s, and US drug enforcement policy is being shaped by the Clinton administration.