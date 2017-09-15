The Sweet Resistance's tracks make you want to hit 'repeat', repeatedly

Meister is keen on showing that TSR is its own project and that her solo career hasn't merely transitioned into a band; this is a new group with its own vibe and direction.

"I grew up singing in church. My solo stuff was predominantly bluesy and I still love the blues. But with TSR I was keen to explore different genres in my song writing," she says.

Although she is the band's principal songwriter, she says she brings her ideas to the group and they workshop them together.

"Tash is an incredibly gifted songwriter. Not only are her lyrics moving but her ear for melody is astounding," says guitarist Lowndes.

There is clearly merit in Lowndes' praise, as both singles from TSR's debut album, including the Sama-nominated Where There Is Hope (2016), shot to No 1 on 5FM's Top 30 charts and have enjoyed regular airtime across all major the country's radio stations.

The group is firmly set in the alternative-rock soundscape with melodic, anthem-like choruses and tiny sprinkles of synth pop.

LISTEN to The Sweet Resistance's track Not my Intention