Tripping on the Zeitz fantastic! Artists give new museum rave reviews

“This is a watershed moment for art and its work on the continent‚” he said.

Zeitz MOCCA artists turned up in numbers for the press preview of the museum on Friday‚ glowing with excitement and talking about how much the space means to them.

Artist Athi-Patra Ruga‚ 33‚ said that when the chief curator Mark Coetzee first spoke to him about the museum he thought it was a preposterous‚ great idea — yet now it was real.

“I have a canon. I’m in a museum. For me it’s going to be such a beautiful thing to have my nieces and nephew see their likeness and stories that relate to them being told in their country‚” he said

Curator-at-large for the Centre for Performative Practice‚ Roselee Goldberg‚ said Africa was “witnessing a revolution today. This is a real sensation. All the major museums are sending people here and this will continue.”

Their exhilaration was shared by the architect‚ Thomas Heatherwick‚ who rhapsodised about the soaring concrete silo which has been transformed by his vision in collaboration with local architects.