Emmy Awards 2017: standout moments & big winners

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards was a night of glam dresses, political virtue-signaling, and naughty speeches, with Elisabeth Moss turning the air blue by dropping an F-bomb in her acceptance speech, and Dolly Parton talking about sex toys.

After all 27 awards were given out, there were some shocked shows going home empty-handed but - as usual - entertainment was the big winner.

Here are the most memorable moments and all the big winners from the glittering awards ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

STANDOUT MOMENTS

HISTORY MAKER

Presenters and honorees alike noted approvingly the diversity of the nominees and winners, and the standout moment was perhaps Lena Waithe making history.

She became the first African American woman to take home an Emmy for comedy writing when she and fellow scribe Aziz Ansari were awarded for the Master of None episode Thanksgiving.

"The things that make us different, those are our superpowers," she said about the episode, which described her own coming out to her family.

"Every day when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren't in it."