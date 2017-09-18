Emmy Awards 2017: standout moments & big winners
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards was a night of glam dresses, political virtue-signaling, and naughty speeches, with Elisabeth Moss turning the air blue by dropping an F-bomb in her acceptance speech, and Dolly Parton talking about sex toys.
After all 27 awards were given out, there were some shocked shows going home empty-handed but - as usual - entertainment was the big winner.
Here are the most memorable moments and all the big winners from the glittering awards ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.
STANDOUT MOMENTS
HISTORY MAKER
Presenters and honorees alike noted approvingly the diversity of the nominees and winners, and the standout moment was perhaps Lena Waithe making history.
She became the first African American woman to take home an Emmy for comedy writing when she and fellow scribe Aziz Ansari were awarded for the Master of None episode Thanksgiving.
"The things that make us different, those are our superpowers," she said about the episode, which described her own coming out to her family.
"Every day when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren't in it."
'9 TO '5 REUNION
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin ripped into US President Donald Trump, likening him to the sexist boss in their 1980 comedy movie 9 to 5.
"Back in 1980 in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," said Fonda.
"And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," Tomlin added.
Not to be upstaged, Dolly Parton said she wanted one of the vibrators from Tomlin and Fonda's TV show, Grace and Frankie.
COLBERT'S TRUMP BARBS
On a night where the speeches that didn't mention Trump were the ones that stood out, Colbert probably had the most biting line of the night for the POTUS.
"Unlike the presidency, the Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote," Colbert joked.
Alec Baldwin, winner of best supporting actor in a comedy for his Trump impersonation, was a strong runner-up.
"I suppose I should say at long last, Mr President, here is your Emmy," he joked, in a dig at Trump's oft-stated annoyance at never having won a statuette for NBC reality show The Apprentice or its celebrity spin-off.
SEAN SPICER'S CAMEO
The surprise appearance of embattled former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was as remarkable for the shocked expressions among the celebs as it was for the spin-meister's chutzpah.
Melissa McCarthy, who won an Emmy for her impersonations of Spicer on Saturday Night Live looked like she might have seen a ghost, while Anna Chlumsky's wide-mouthed gawp went viral.
WATCH reactions to Sean Spicer's Emmy cameo and excerpts of Melissa McCarthy's Spicer impersonation on Saturday Night Live
KIDMAN ON DOMESTIC ABUSE
The humor was never in short supply but the night was also notable for its more sober moments, when several actors spoke out in praise of the diversity at this year's awards.
Nicole Kidman used her moment in the spotlight to bring attention to the issue of domestic violence, explored in her miniseries Big Little Lies, which took home five Emmys.
"We've shone a light on domestic abuse. It's a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know."
ALL THE BIG WINNERS
Here is a list of Emmy winners in key categories:
- Outstanding Drama Series : The Handmaid's Tale
- Outstanding Comedy Series: Veep
- Best Lead Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Best Lead Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Best Lead Actor, Comedy: Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Best Lead Actress, Comedy: Julia Louis-dreyfus, Veep
- Best Supporting Actor, Drama: John Lithgow, The Crown
- Best Supporting Actress, Drama: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
- Best Supporting Actor, Comedy: Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
- Best Supporting Actress, Comedy: Kate Mckinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Outstanding Limited Series: Big Little Lies
- Best Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Best Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Outstanding Television Movie: Black Mirror, episode San Junipero
- Outstanding Reality Competition Programme: The Voice
- Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
