Maria Sharapova dishes on rivalry with Serena Williams in new book

We love to toss about terms such as "girl power" and "the sisterhood" to signify the enduring solidarity of females, particularly as sexism and misogyny are on the rise.

Yet female rivalries exist, some real and some manufactured, some benign and some festering for decades like a malignant tumour.

Some rivalries, however, seem to exist only in the minds of the aggrieved. Case in point: Maria Sharapova versus Serena Williams.

One of the juiciest bits of Sharapova's new memoir, Unstoppable: My Life So Far, is a chronicle of her feelings concerning Williams, whom she beat at the 2004 women's Wimbledon final in a shock upset.

She claimed she heard Williams crying in the locker room after that; from that moment, she believed, Williams was out to crush her at every opportunity.

And crush her she did.