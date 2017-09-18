Robots could replace teachers within the next decade

Robots will begin replacing teachers in the classroom within the next decade or so as part of a revolution in one-to-one learning, a leading educationalist has predicted.

Sir Anthony Seldon, vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham, UK, said intelligent machines that adapt to suit the learning styles of individual children will soon render traditional academic teaching all but redundant.

The former master of Wellington College said programs being developed in Silicon Valley will learn to read the brains and facial expressions of pupils, adapting the method of communication to what works best for them.

"The machines will know what it is that most excites you and gives you a natural level of challenge that is not too hard or too easy, but just right for you," said Sheldon.