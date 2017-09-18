It was a “baptism by fire”‚ says Cape Talk radio presenter Sara-Jayne King about writing her memoir, Killing Karoline: What Happens When The Baby They Buried Comes Back?

“I would write a chapter and then I would go to my therapist and cry on the floor for an hour‚” King said.

Her mother is a British woman who met her black South African father at university in England.

After completing their studies they moved to South Africa in 1979. They continued their relationship‚ which was illegal in apartheid South Africa. They lived and worked at the Balalaika Hotel in Sandton‚ Johannesburg.

King was born a year later and there were questions about her darker skin. Her mother said King had a “kidney disease” and had to receive special treatment in the United Kingdom.

Her mother put her up for adoption in England and returned to South Africa. Upon her return she told everyone King had died while receiving treatment.

She was adopted by a white English couple and raised in the south of England‚ unaware of her South African roots.

She grew up on a farm in a middle-class‚ largely white area‚ where she was the only black child‚ apart from her brother‚ who was also adopted. She said growing up was strange‚ because “other people made it strange”.

“I knew I was adopted‚ but I knew that adoption meant that the adoptive parents become your parents.”

When she was nine years old‚ she started experiencing “micro aggressions of racism”.

“Then you begin to realise‚ ‘I am black. Black is not as good as white.’”

King said growing up she was not “naturally curious about where I came from”.