Are there blind spots in Zeitz MOCAA's permanent art collection?

The much-anticipated public opening of the R500-million Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa on Friday is the culmination of an ambitious building project conceived by the V&A Waterfront and led by celebrated UK architect Thomas Heatherwick.

The museum, which occupies a former grain silo and offers visitors 80 exhibition galleries spread across seven floors, is Heatherwick's first art museum. The new building hides its innovation inside.

His key design intervention is a cathedral-like atrium, which local contractors carved with diamond ropes into the vertical concrete tubes that once housed grain. The shape of the towering atrium was modelled after a single mealie grain, a smart evocation of the building's history.

"Normally, we are used to the outside of buildings being compelling, captivating, photography-worthy, and interiors don't tend to do that," said Heatherwick.

Last weekend Heatherwick's building formed the backdrop to two fundraising dinners to support the bare coffers of the new museum, which is privately funded and largely dependent on takings at the entrance (R180 a visit).

Ignoring the eye-watering R70,000 price for a seat, artist Beezy Bailey decided to gate-crash the Friday event - and was promptly evicted. Bailey's telling of events was a trending meme at the weekend.