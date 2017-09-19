Booker Prize class of 2017 deserves a fail

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid, who was shortlisted in 2007 for The Reluctant Fundamentalist, also made the cut. It's better than Auster's turkey, but it too fails to deliver on an intriguing set-up. It has a science-fictional premise: lovers trying to flee the sectarian conflict in an unnamed city find black doorways in thin air, which take them to far-off countries. But the excitement drains away, and you're left wondering whether Hamid's thought experiment - "What if migration were easy?" - might have made a better essay.

There are some debut novels. Emily Fridlund's History of Wolves captures the pitfalls of consuming, indiscriminate teenage desire in its story of a 14-year-old girl in Minnesota who falls in with Christian Scientists and their small son. It's full of high-flown description.

Overwriting is a problem in another first novel on the shortlist, Elmet by 29-year-old Fiona Mozley, who wrote the violent elegy for the loss of rural community while working in a bookshop in York.

These books were mysteriously preferred ahead of Mike McCormack's longlisted Solar Bones - a monologue by a dead Irish engineer - which has already won the Goldsmiths Prize.