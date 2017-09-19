Gangsterism is a myth: author John Fredericks on the Cape Flats
In his autobiography, 'Skollie', John Fredericks brings the Cape Flats to vivid life with tales of negotiating the violence of its gang culture
John W Fredericks, who wrote the powerful script for the award-winning film Noem My Skollie, which is based on his life, has now completed his autobiography, Skollie: One man's struggle to survive by telling stories, which explores his experiences living on the Cape Flats and negotiating the violence of its gang culture.
We chat to him to find out more:
You fit in a lot of information on each page, yet this isn't a big book. How have you refined your storytelling to include so much colour while still remaining focused?
They wanted me to write in English, but gangsters don't swear in English. It doesn't sound right! So I took out a lot of dialogue, and ended up writing it in English and Afrikaans; getting the phrasing down to an art.
Telling stories like these involves a great deal of vulnerability - sharing some private, painful things. Do you feel that has to be done, that it's part of your craft?
I never wanted to tell this story. I felt betrayed. I was lonely in crowds. I kept to the shadows, but I found that I grew there.
Now some of the gangsters who watched Skollie want to turn their lives around, so I run workshops with these guys.
I want to let people know about the positive angles as well.
I have a lot more stories to tell. Some are buried so deep in my mind that they only come up when I wonder: "Where did I go wrong?" The rape scene was like that. I started crying as I thought of it and my son walked in and asked me why I was crying and I couldn't tell him. But I needed to tell that story. This stuff happens daily. I talk in schools, and I told them this part of what happened to me and afterwards a youngster came up to me. He was crying, and he said: "Uncle, you just saved my life."
Being a gangster is all about creating the image you want others to see. Noem My Skollie - and now the book - will perpetuate expectations and affect how others see you. Is that image a burden sometimes?
I'm still watchful. I'm a fearful man. But gangsterism is a myth, and I demystify that. I tell people it's okay if you're not in a gang. Rather, watch over your children. Embrace them. Check their school books - normal things, man. I listen to my kids now. I check their eyes; hear what they're really saying, and look for a hand in the waves if they're drowning.
Now I inspire people. That's my calling. Show me love, I'll show you love back. It's not about money. If I charge you to motivate you, that's mercenary. Rather bless me.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
