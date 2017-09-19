Gangsterism is a myth: author John Fredericks on the Cape Flats

John W Fredericks, who wrote the powerful script for the award-winning film Noem My Skollie, which is based on his life, has now completed his autobiography, Skollie: One man's struggle to survive by telling stories, which explores his experiences living on the Cape Flats and negotiating the violence of its gang culture.

We chat to him to find out more:

You fit in a lot of information on each page, yet this isn't a big book. How have you refined your storytelling to include so much colour while still remaining focused?

They wanted me to write in English, but gangsters don't swear in English. It doesn't sound right! So I took out a lot of dialogue, and ended up writing it in English and Afrikaans; getting the phrasing down to an art.

Telling stories like these involves a great deal of vulnerability - sharing some private, painful things. Do you feel that has to be done, that it's part of your craft?

I never wanted to tell this story. I felt betrayed. I was lonely in crowds. I kept to the shadows, but I found that I grew there.

Now some of the gangsters who watched Skollie want to turn their lives around, so I run workshops with these guys.

I want to let people know about the positive angles as well.