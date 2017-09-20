For a meaty pitstop on your next road trip, head to this Karoo restaudeli

In a town where curried brawn is served in church halls, it should come as no surprise to find a pig's carcass on a shop counter.

When we met Jeremy Freemantle at his restaurant, The Real Food Company, while nosing about Prince Albert in the Great Karoo, he was leaning against an animal's cold flesh while it lay on its back, cleanly skinned.

Freemantle, who opened his eatery in 2015, told us he was hosting a charcuterie course that weekend.

Richard Bosman, a cured-meats expert and popular exhibitor at food festivals, travels to the Karoo a couple of times a year to offer courses to people who come from all over the country.

We spotted the meaty goods in a display fridge from the previous course and immediately booked a table for the evening.