As Jochen Zeitz gives birth to a Cape Town museum‚ his wife has given birth to his son.

Jesse Zeitz arrived seven weeks early on Tuesday morning‚ three days before Friday’s opening of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Zeitz‚ 54‚ is married to Kate Garwood‚ 39‚ producer of the 2016 movie “Race”‚ about US track star Jesse Owens. The African-American destroyed Adolf Hitler’s myth of Aryan supremacy by winning four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.