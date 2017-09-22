Entertainment
Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
MUSIC
Through the Years
Emerging entertainers in a tribute to South African legends.
When: Friday, September 23, 8pm, Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24, 5pm
Where: Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest; R100 from info@capemusicinstitute.co.za
The Narrow
Alternative rock band.
When: Friday, September 22, 8pm
Where: ROAR Live, Lower Main Road, Observatory; R50 at the door
HERITAGE WEEKEND
In-Herit Festival
Family edu-tainment at Iziko museums.
When: Until Sunday, September 24, 10am-5pm
Where: Iziko Museum, Queen Victoria Street, Gardens; free but Castle of Good Hope and Groot Constantia are only free on Heritage Day (Sunday), and the planetarium is half-price on that day only
Artscape Heritage Festival
Indigenous, contemporary and international dance, music and jazz.
When: Until Saturday, September 30, various times
Where: Artscape, Cape Town; times and ticket prices at artscape.co.za
Heritage Day Party
Pop band Native Young, a braai, food stalls, beer stands and a kids' corner.
When: Sunday, September 24, 11am-7pm
Where: Ukhamba Beerworx, Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock; R100 at Quicket, R150 at the door, under-13s free
PERFORMING ARTS
Cape Town Fringe Festival
Theatre, dance, music, comedy and illusion.
When: Until Sunday, October 8, various times
Where: Venues across Cape Town; times and prices at capetownfringe.co.za
CINEMA
Cape Town Recovery Film Festival
Themes of addiction, mental health concerns and recovery.
When: Until Sunday, September 24; times at thelabia.co.za
Where: Labia Theatre, Gardens; R50 at Webtickets
TRANCE PARTY
Earthdance
Line-up includes Broken Toy, CoExist, Deliriant, Dave Irish and Space Cat.
When: Friday, September 22, 1pm to Sunday 5pm
Where: Nekkies Resort, Rawsonville; R420 at Quicket
CLASSICAL
Cape Town Baroque Festival
Works from the 17th and 18th centuries.
When: Until Sunday, September 24; times at ctbaroque.co.za
Where: St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Somerset Road, Green Point; R60-R280 at Computicket
