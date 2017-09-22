Lifestyle

Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

Great events happening in the Cape

22 September 2017 - 13:40 By Staff reporter
Native Young will party in Woodstock on Heritage Day.
Image: Supplied

MUSIC

Through the Years

Emerging entertainers in a tribute to South African legends.

When: Friday, September 23, 8pm, Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24, 5pm

Where: Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest; R100 from info@capemusicinstitute.co.za

The Narrow

Alternative rock band.

When: Friday, September 22, 8pm

Where: ROAR Live, Lower Main Road, Observatory; R50 at the door

HERITAGE WEEKEND

In-Herit Festival

Family edu-tainment at Iziko museums.

When: Until Sunday, September 24, 10am-5pm

Where: Iziko Museum, Queen Victoria Street, Gardens; free but Castle of Good Hope and Groot Constantia are only free on Heritage Day (Sunday), and the planetarium is half-price on that day only

Artscape Heritage Festival

Indigenous, contemporary and international dance, music and jazz.

When: Until Saturday, September 30, various times

Where: Artscape, Cape Town; times and ticket prices at artscape.co.za

Heritage Day Party

Pop band Native Young, a braai, food stalls, beer stands and a kids' corner.

When: Sunday, September 24, 11am-7pm

Where: Ukhamba Beerworx, Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock; R100 at Quicket, R150 at the door, under-13s free

PERFORMING ARTS

Cape Town Fringe Festival

Theatre, dance, music, comedy and illusion.

When: Until Sunday, October 8, various times

Where: Venues across Cape Town; times and prices at capetownfringe.co.za

CINEMA

Cape Town Recovery Film Festival

Themes of addiction, mental health concerns and recovery.

When: Until Sunday, September 24; times at thelabia.co.za

Where: Labia Theatre, Gardens; R50 at Webtickets

TRANCE PARTY

Earthdance

Line-up includes Broken Toy, CoExist, Deliriant, Dave Irish and Space Cat.

When: Friday, September 22, 1pm to Sunday 5pm

Where: Nekkies Resort, Rawsonville; R420 at Quicket

CLASSICAL

Cape Town Baroque Festival

Works from the 17th and 18th centuries.

When: Until Sunday, September 24; times at ctbaroque.co.za

Where: St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Somerset Road, Green Point; R60-R280 at Computicket

