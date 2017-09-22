Durban comedy scene hots up thanks to visionary duo

Things are heating up; it's been a slow burn; it's almost too hot to handle: pick whichever idiom takes your fancy to describe the rise of Durban events company On Fire Comedy and the visionaries behind it, Jem Atkins and, since 2014, Jess Knauf.

Atkins, with a degree in psychology and a top job at an IT company, packed it all in in 2009 when he "chose happiness over money, and Weetbix for dinner" and went full-time into doing stand-up.

It was a period when a new wave of comedy talent had begun breaking into the Durban scene. Guys like Carvin Goldstone, he says, Neil Green, Dusty Rich, Glen Bo and Richelieu Beaunoir.

"We all began hustling at the same time."