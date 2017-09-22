Durban comedy scene hots up thanks to visionary duo
Things are heating up; it's been a slow burn; it's almost too hot to handle: pick whichever idiom takes your fancy to describe the rise of Durban events company On Fire Comedy and the visionaries behind it, Jem Atkins and, since 2014, Jess Knauf.
Atkins, with a degree in psychology and a top job at an IT company, packed it all in in 2009 when he "chose happiness over money, and Weetbix for dinner" and went full-time into doing stand-up.
It was a period when a new wave of comedy talent had begun breaking into the Durban scene. Guys like Carvin Goldstone, he says, Neil Green, Dusty Rich, Glen Bo and Richelieu Beaunoir.
"We all began hustling at the same time."
Atkins started On Fire five years ago as a vehicle to give shape, form and direction to the nascent local comedy scene. The first show took place at Glenwood's Amsterdam Bar, now the longest-standing comedic gig venue in the city. "It was a free event," he recalls, "we were around five comedians and had an audience of about 12. It was really exciting.
"At that time all you had was the Winston once a month, and then Amsterdam and maybe New York."
Things have changed fundamentally. Now On Fire holds about half a dozen monthly stand-up events throughout Durban at clubs and restaurants. Entrance fees are charged, gigs sell out, sponsors like Savanna are on board.
"At Amsterdam we sell out every show; we believe in quality - the best sound, good artwork on our flyers, top-class acts - both local and national," says Atkins,
Less than a decade ago there were no mentors, no real scene, no open-mic opportunitiesJess Knauf, On Fire Comedy
"We refused to compromise. For months we lost money but it's begun to pay off. Out-of-towners will e-mail and ask, 'what stand-up is on in Durban this weekend?'."
The change has been massive, says Knauf, who has worked doggedly with Atkins to develop the market .
"Less than a decade ago there were no mentors, no real scene, no open-mic opportunities. There was a lack of opportunity for young up-and-coming comedians to display themselves."
The Winston is the first Durban venue to hold weekly gigs. It's become a platform for younger, less experienced comics, though Atkins admits to using it regularly to try out his new material.
"We have a 'kill or die' set for the newbies hosted by one of the more established comics. They are pitted against their peers, the crowd is indulgent, and the winner is chosen through audience vote. It's an important opportunity."
Atkins and Knauf believe there is great talent in Durban. "We may be the baby of the comedy scene and we don't have as big a pool as they do in Johannesburg but our best can compete with their best."
Comedy takes work, says Atkins, and hours of practice. "It's like anything in life. You need to put in the hours - writing, practicing and watching. It's probably one of the hardest things to do because you are so exposed. It takes years to become a good comedian."
So why do it? "The rush," he says, "is better than skydiving. To kill on stage is as addictive as any drug."
• On Fire is celebrating its fifth birthday at Amsterdam Bar, Durban's longest-standing monthly comedy venue with 16 of Durban's best-known comics each performing a "tight-five". It takes place on September 27 at 8.30pm. For bookings phone 031-811-5449.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
