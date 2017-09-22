Lifestyle

Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Here are some great events coming up in Durbs

22 September 2017 - 14:00 By Siphiliselwe Makhanya
Singers Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza of Mafikizolo.
Image: TOMMASO BODDI/GETTY IMAGES

The Durban Street Food Festival kicks off on Friday at the Pavilion shopping centre in Westville. Day passes from R50; R120 for a three-day pass. Tickets via quicket.co.za

Barry Hilton hosts the Concert, Comedy and Craft event at the Durban Botanic Gardens on Monday from 10.30am to 3pm. Mango Groove, Mafikizolo, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Gangs of Ballet play. Carvin Goldstone, Darren Maule, Rory Petzer and Chris Forrest join Hilton to deliver the laughs. Tickets are R20 to R150 through webtickets.co.za

The Essence Festival returns to Durban from Tuesday to Sunday October 1. Expect local and international musicians, workshops, book launches, and more. Tickets through computicket.com

Celebrate the spirit of Themi Venturas on Tuesday at Curtain Up at 6pm at the Playhouse Theatre. Take along a pebble to add to a cairn in his memory. Donations on behalf of the Highway Hospice will be accepted instead of flowers.

The Dutch Peter Beets Trio perform at the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN Howard College Campus on Wednesday at 6pm. R75 per person.

The Botho Pan African Arts Festival 2017 brings continental music craft to Wushwini, near Inanda Dam, in the Valley of 1000 Hills from Thursday to October 1. Tickets from Computicket and the gate, or booked in advance through 072-520-5093 or phila@wushwini.co.za

The White Mountain Acoustic Festival takes place at White Mountain Lodge, near Estcourt, from Thursday to October 1. Tickets from computicket.com

Provincial bodybuilders will show off their muscles at the 2017 NABBA/WFF KZN Bodybuilding Championships at Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom on Sunday. Tickets are R150 at the door or through nabbasa.com

