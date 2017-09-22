FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

MUSIC

Red Bull Culture Clash

Four competing crews on four stages representing four different genres. The crowd decides the winner.

When: Saturday, September 23, 7pm

Where: Orlando Stadium, R150-R650, computicket.com

The Muses

Four funky ladies on string instruments.

When: Sunday, September 24, 8pm

Where: Barnyard Theatre Cresta, R150, barnyardtheatres.co.za

Drake Fest

A chance for all fans of the 6 God to immerse themselves in all things Drake.

When: Friday, September 22, 7pm

Where: 5 Weirda Road East Sandton, R80-R200, webtickets.co.za

LIFESTYLE

Reggae Campin

Weekend of camping, crafts, and reggae.

When: Until Monday, September 25, 5pm

Where: Lebo's Soweto Backpackers, R60-R250, quicket.co.za

PERFORMANCE

King Kong

The classic production comes back to life.

When: Until Sunday, October 8, times vary

Where: Joburg Theatre, R190-R400

ON HERITAGE DAY

Red Bull Music Academy Tour presents: Culoe De Song

If you are even a casual fan of local house the name Culoe De Song will jump out at you. He will be giving revellers a taste of just what made Rolling Stone magazine tout his album Exodus as one of the 500 best of 2013.

When: Sunday, September 24

Where: And Club, 39a Gwi Gwi Mrwebi St Newtown. Tickets from R80 to R150 and can be bought from desong.nutickets.co.za