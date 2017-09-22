Lifestyle

Entertainment

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

22 September 2017 - 13:59 By Staff reporter
Fans of the Drake can immerse themselves in all things Drake in Santon this weekend.
Fans of the Drake can immerse themselves in all things Drake in Santon this weekend.
Image: ©AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel DUNAND

MUSIC

Red Bull Culture Clash

Four competing crews on four stages representing four different genres. The crowd decides the winner.

When: Saturday, September 23, 7pm

Where: Orlando Stadium, R150-R650, computicket.com

The Muses

Four funky ladies on string instruments.

When: Sunday, September 24, 8pm

Where: Barnyard Theatre Cresta, R150, barnyardtheatres.co.za

Drake Fest

A chance for all fans of the 6 God to immerse themselves in all things Drake.

When: Friday, September 22, 7pm

Where: 5 Weirda Road East Sandton, R80-R200, webtickets.co.za

LIFESTYLE

Reggae Campin

Weekend of camping, crafts, and reggae.

When: Until Monday, September 25, 5pm

Where: Lebo's Soweto Backpackers, R60-R250, quicket.co.za

PERFORMANCE

King Kong

The classic production comes back to life.

When: Until Sunday, October 8, times vary

Where: Joburg Theatre, R190-R400

ON HERITAGE DAY

Red Bull Music Academy Tour presents: Culoe De Song

If you are even a casual fan of local house the name Culoe De Song will jump out at you. He will be giving revellers a taste of just what made Rolling Stone magazine tout his album Exodus as one of the 500 best of 2013.

When: Sunday, September 24

Where: And Club, 39a Gwi Gwi Mrwebi St Newtown. Tickets from R80 to R150 and can be bought from desong.nutickets.co.za

Titillate your funny bone with a saucy comedian & a funny chef

Comedian Chris Forrest and MasterChef SA judge Peter Goffe-Wood co-host a comedy show
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

The Springbok Nude Girls

Your semicool uncle's favourite local band are back with their trademark mix of punk, metal, scat, jazz and reggae . Make his Heritage Day and buy him a ticket.

When: The Springbok Nude Girls at The Goodluck Bar. Tickets from R100 to R120 at webtickets.co.za or the door. 

Where: Show starts at Sunday, September, 24, 7pm.

AfriPopMart presents: Heritage Day Celebrations

AfriPopMart will host a Jollof Rice battle between five representatives from west African countries to see whose is the tastiest of them all. Bring an empty stomach and open-minded taste buds.

When: Sunday, September, 24, 1pm

Where: Constitution Hill. Tickets start at R200 from quicket.co.za

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the best sex position for someone with a bad back? Health & Sex
  2. Red alert! SA dealer offers LaFerrari for R41m on the road Lifestyle
  3. Fikile Mbalula on being the 'Minister of Social Media' The Edit
  4. iPhone X will be most expensive smartphone sold in SA Lifestyle
  5. 12 awesome side dishes to serve at your next braai Food

Latest Videos

Angry mountaineer Sean Wisedale drives off with guard hut
Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
X