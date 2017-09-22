Entertainment
FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
MUSIC
Red Bull Culture Clash
Four competing crews on four stages representing four different genres. The crowd decides the winner.
When: Saturday, September 23, 7pm
Where: Orlando Stadium, R150-R650, computicket.com
The Muses
Four funky ladies on string instruments.
When: Sunday, September 24, 8pm
Where: Barnyard Theatre Cresta, R150, barnyardtheatres.co.za
Drake Fest
A chance for all fans of the 6 God to immerse themselves in all things Drake.
When: Friday, September 22, 7pm
Where: 5 Weirda Road East Sandton, R80-R200, webtickets.co.za
LIFESTYLE
Reggae Campin
Weekend of camping, crafts, and reggae.
When: Until Monday, September 25, 5pm
Where: Lebo's Soweto Backpackers, R60-R250, quicket.co.za
PERFORMANCE
King Kong
The classic production comes back to life.
When: Until Sunday, October 8, times vary
Where: Joburg Theatre, R190-R400
ON HERITAGE DAY
Red Bull Music Academy Tour presents: Culoe De Song
If you are even a casual fan of local house the name Culoe De Song will jump out at you. He will be giving revellers a taste of just what made Rolling Stone magazine tout his album Exodus as one of the 500 best of 2013.
When: Sunday, September 24
Where: And Club, 39a Gwi Gwi Mrwebi St Newtown. Tickets from R80 to R150 and can be bought from desong.nutickets.co.za
The Springbok Nude Girls
Your semicool uncle's favourite local band are back with their trademark mix of punk, metal, scat, jazz and reggae . Make his Heritage Day and buy him a ticket.
When: The Springbok Nude Girls at The Goodluck Bar. Tickets from R100 to R120 at webtickets.co.za or the door.
Where: Show starts at Sunday, September, 24, 7pm.
AfriPopMart presents: Heritage Day Celebrations
AfriPopMart will host a Jollof Rice battle between five representatives from west African countries to see whose is the tastiest of them all. Bring an empty stomach and open-minded taste buds.
When: Sunday, September, 24, 1pm
Where: Constitution Hill. Tickets start at R200 from quicket.co.za
