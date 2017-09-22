Jozi Film Festival promises a great mix of global & SA cinema
Tired of going to the cinema and having to choose between Michael Bay's latest explosion porn, or whatever new kids' movie is starring Kevin Hart?
This year's Jozi Film Festival promises an international buffet of movies that will impress people who wear berets.
Now in its sixth year, the festival arose as a platform for local filmmakers to get their work out there. Since then it has grown to include works from across the globe.
The festival doesn't curate its annual programme, instead it relies on submissions to get a cross section of films that speak to different audiences.
JOZI FILM FEST FILMS
NOMFUNDO
The story of a troubled young woman, whose life is changed after a transcendental encounter with someone she holds close to her heart.
WATCH the trailer
ROSARIO
Rosario, a housewife who is the caregiver for her ill husband, silently struggles between her responsibilities and her desire for a more fulfilling life.
THE DARK BOX
A short film produced and directed by Yemi Jolaoso about time travel.
SEA OF ASH
Michael MacGarry's new short film meditates on African refugees in Italy.
• The Jozi Film Festival runs until Monday at The Bioscope in Maboneng and at Cinema Nouveau Rosebank. For tickets and more information visit jozifilmfesitval.com
• This article was originally published in The Times.
