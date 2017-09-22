Level Up: 3 oldies but goodies to add your video game collection

FIREWATCH

One of YouTube's most infamous players, Felix Kjellberg, known as PewDiePie, has come under fire for his hate speech which has seen him clocked by YouTube. The issue came to a head recently when he blurted out the N-word against an opponent.

In response, Firewatch creator Campo Santo's co-founder, Sean Vanaman, filled a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice for PewDiePie to take down all the videos in which he played the game. Santo said he didn't want Firewatch to be associated with a racist.

