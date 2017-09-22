Level Up: 3 oldies but goodies to add your video game collection
This week we bring you a #FlashBackFriday as some great games from last year have either gone on sale or are in the news
FIREWATCH
One of YouTube's most infamous players, Felix Kjellberg, known as PewDiePie, has come under fire for his hate speech which has seen him clocked by YouTube. The issue came to a head recently when he blurted out the N-word against an opponent.
In response, Firewatch creator Campo Santo's co-founder, Sean Vanaman, filled a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice for PewDiePie to take down all the videos in which he played the game. Santo said he didn't want Firewatch to be associated with a racist.
WATCH the game trailer:
Firewatch is a beautiful game that is a mix of game-bending storytelling and harsh side of reality.
• Available on Playstation 4, Xbox One and Steam.
OXENFREE
Oxenfree was everything you needed from a paranormal, choice-driven game about teenagers before the series Stranger Things existed - and it's now on sale on Xbox Gold!
Through the clever use of graphics Night School Studio used an indie budget to build a big story in which you control every piece of dialogue of your character, Alex.
WATCH the game trailer:
Layer on top of that glowing triangles, teen angst, a mystery island, secrets and the possibility of redemption, and you have the perfect mix of The Gooneys meets the X-Files.
• Also available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam.
FAR CRY PRIMAL
Thanks to the Ubisoft sale on PSN there are many bargains to be had, but the price drop of Far Cry Primal from R779 to R251 is too good to ignore.
The usual Far Cry formula is taken back in time as you play the Stone Age warrior Takkar. He may not be one of Far Cry's most dynamic protagonists in a somewhat basic narrative story campaign. But in spite of this it is still a fun enough game.
WATCH the game trailer:
• Available on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.
