Listen or boycott: Xxxtentacion's album '17' presents a moral dilemma

What happens when a scumbag releases incredible music?

Yolisa Mkele Columnist
22 September 2017 - 12:16
Xxxtentacion's debut album '17'.
Image: Supplied

Xxxtentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, presents a number of problems to anyone outside his core listenership.

First off, how do you pronounce his name, and more importantly, should we be listening to him at all?

His debut album 17 is one of the latest theatres upon which the battle between morality and music will be fought. On the one hand XXX (19), as many people call him, is something of a scumbag.

He's currently facing charges that include aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

His response has been to commit lewd acts on anyone who doesn't believe his version of events.

On the other hand his album is rather good. 17 is a thoughtful exploration of depression and love. It is as raw as an open wound with an emphasis on uncomplicated production that gives one the impression of being alone in a dark room.

There are no club songs on 17. No light-hearted chart toppers or any fun collaborations. Instead it is a 22-minute vortex sucking you into intense pits of loneliness, obsession, suicide, self-doubt and betrayal.

