“Madiba says yes!”

With these words‚ Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu not only brought down the house but gave his blessing to the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa on Friday.

Tutu was the last speaker at the museum’s official opening in the Silo District at the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town‚ and mimicked a telephone conversation with someone MC Africa Melane referred to earlier as “the man above”.

Tutu‚ 85‚ was in high spirits and appeared strong as he joined dignitaries for the cutting of 400 ribbons at the launch of the R500-million museum in the harbour’s 1921 grain silo.