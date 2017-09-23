Series Review: 'Victoria' S2 is slightly underwhelming

A sumptuous reimagining of Queen Victoria's early years, Victoria, took our screens by storm last year, hurtling former Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman to household-name status.

Just four episodes in, millions of viewers were left bereft by the extinguishing of the newly crowned monarch's unrequited teenage crush on her splendidly handsome prime minister and mentor Lord Melbourne (Rufus Sewell).

Unfortunately the series took a dip when Victoria's subsequent, better known and entirely genuine, romance with Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) didn't quite live up to that standard of enrapturement.