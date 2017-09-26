Cape mansion where Princess Di stayed being rented for R450k
It is where Princess Diana stayed when she visited Cape Town and now the 10-bedroom mansion in Constantia can be rented for a cool.
The house has been renovated‚ according to the Dogon Group website‚ but Diana's suite has ''been preserved as it was''.
When the Sunday Times wrote about the 2015 sale of the house‚ it boasted crystal chandeliers‚ silk ottomans‚ a powder room and French toile. It was bought by a European businessman.
The house‚ with its private vineyards‚ tennis court and koi pond‚ confirms just how expensive rentals in the Western Cape can get.
"We have not yet had a rental rivaling this latest about of R450,000 for this area - or in fact any other area in Cape Town and this is indeed a record for us‚ if not a record in South Africa‚'' said CEO of the Dogon Group‚ Denise Dogon in a statement.
The company recently concluded a lease of R220‚000 per month in the upmarket Bantry Bay on the Atlantic Seaboard.
Dogon said the weaker rand is contributing to the high-end rentals in Cape Town.
"The influx of ultra-wealthy business people and families from provinces such as Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has also aided in the Cape rental market as these ex-Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal residents often rent before buying‚'' said Dogon.
