How crocheted animals are changing lives

Unicorns, elephants, zebras, lions and giraffe are bringing a bit of cheer to South African children - and even to adults battling rare diseases. But like an infomercial … that’s not all.

The little woollen animals are also helping unemployed women put food on the table and contribute towards educating their own children.

The Rare Bear Project, is the brainchild of Rare Diseases South Africa (RDSA) - an NPO that assists patients affected by rare diseases to access life-saving treatment and supportive care.

“This started out as a community project with KyaKids - a community project run by the Bryanston Bible Church, Johannesburg,” said Megan Hunter, RDSA patient advocacy project assistant.

About 50 women from the Kya Sands community have attended skills clinics where they were taught to crochet the “rare bears”.

They have turned it into their full-time business.