Oceans of writing talent on display at the 'poetry Oscars'

Andrew Marr, head of the judging panel, praised the Vietnamese-American as ''a truly remarkable new voice".

He said: ''This exciting poet navigates different terrains, from personal traumas to history and mythology, with great skill and imagination. Formally daring, and rich in images, Night Sky with Exit Wounds is an incredibly accomplished first collection by an extraordinary talent."

Irish poet Sinead Morrissey won the £10,000 (about R180,000) prize for Best Collection for her sixth book, On Balance, a collection which builds on her talent for depicting well-known historical events from an unexpected vantage-point.

The book includes poems about the launch of the Titanic, the Beatles' visit to Nottingham, and the bones of Napoleon's horse - a ''portal, time machine, skeleton key to what cannot be imagined".

The £1,000 (about R18,000) award for Best Single Poem went to Ian Patterson for The Plenty of Nothing, a dense, moving elegy for his wife, the novelist Jenny Diski, who died last year. - The Daily Telegraph