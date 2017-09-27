Dazzling cirque show dispenses an Enchanting experience

Here's producer/director Sebastian Cassie:

What are some of the highlights of the show?

We have one of the world's only crossbow contortion artists and performances. Other performers will be soaring above you in our aerial acts including Cloud Swing and Aerial Trapeze. And there's some belly-aching comedy from the show's hosts, Spiegel and Smiegel.

What does your work as producer and director of the show involve?

Everything from casting the show to lighting, sound direction, creating the atmosphere, story, presentation of the show, costuming and sorting out contracts, visas, partnerships with suppliers, marketing and advertising, payroll, HR, all the way down to training and overseeing waiters and cleaners.

What have you found challenging?

A show like ours attracts a diverse audience and we have to ensure that it has something that caters for all kinds of people: from your corporate mums and dads, to your artisans, to your rugged bikers.

What were your interests growing up in the Western Cape?

I loved both rugby and performing. We left South Africa for New Zealand when I was five.