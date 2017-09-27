Dazzling cirque show dispenses an Enchanting experience
'Enchanted', a fabulous new dinner and theatre experience is about to tour South Africa, writes Eugene Yiga
A magical enchantress, a handsome prince and a broken heart make up the narrative that runs through Enchanted, a new dinner and cirque experience about to tour South Africa.
The show is hosted by local comedian Mel Jones and Argentinian Pik Pokus. Acts include crossbow contortionist and silk artist Orissa Kelly, cloud swing and hoop artist Tom McKinnon, laser and bubble magic man Thomas Favaro, a disco inspired roller-skating pair, a knife throwing duo, and more.
The show is performed in a 450-seater "mirror tent" from Belgium. There's an interactive zone, VIP bars, an oyster and bubbly booth and an accessory store. After the two-hour show, a DJ takes over and the audience can party with the cast late into the night.
Here's producer/director Sebastian Cassie:
What are some of the highlights of the show?
We have one of the world's only crossbow contortion artists and performances. Other performers will be soaring above you in our aerial acts including Cloud Swing and Aerial Trapeze. And there's some belly-aching comedy from the show's hosts, Spiegel and Smiegel.
What does your work as producer and director of the show involve?
Everything from casting the show to lighting, sound direction, creating the atmosphere, story, presentation of the show, costuming and sorting out contracts, visas, partnerships with suppliers, marketing and advertising, payroll, HR, all the way down to training and overseeing waiters and cleaners.
What have you found challenging?
A show like ours attracts a diverse audience and we have to ensure that it has something that caters for all kinds of people: from your corporate mums and dads, to your artisans, to your rugged bikers.
What were your interests growing up in the Western Cape?
I loved both rugby and performing. We left South Africa for New Zealand when I was five.
How did you end up becoming a lawyer and working overseas?
I had a diverse range of interests in school; I loved sport, was also academic and joined the debate and drama teams. I became a lawyer because I liked the idea of fighting for the underdog but I was disillusioned by the profession. After 25 years my partner and I decided to come to South Africa
How did you go from corporate to cirque?
Going from being a lawyer to creating a cirque show was a natural progression. The main reason I made the transition was to have the opportunity to be a part of an industry where there are no losers and where your only goal is to make people feel happy, inspired and entertained. For two hours I transport the audience to a magical world.
• Enchanted cirque is at Cape Town Stadium until October 15. Dates in Johannesburg and Durban are still to be confirmed, 074-422-2888, enchantedcirque.com, tickets cost from R250.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
