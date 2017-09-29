And SA's most popular baby names are ...

Want to give your child an original name? Then stay away from "Junior" and "Precious".

For a third year in a row, Junior took the top spot as the most popular name for boys in South Africa in 2016, followed by Blessing and Gift, according to data released by Stats SA on Thursday.

On the girls' side, Precious walked away with the honours for a second year in a row, displacing Iminathi, which was the most popular name in 2014.

The next two most popular names for girls registered in 2016 were Princess and Amahle.

Three of the most popular first names - Blessing, Melokuhle and Amogelang - were among both the male and female top 10.

"In general, the popular baby forenames for males and females reflect positive hopes for the child, express beliefs and are inspired by positive connotations of both love and acceptance,'' said StatsSA in its live births report.