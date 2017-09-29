'Aromanticism': Moses Sumney's album is a melancholic masterpiece

Every now and then an album comes along that's dangerous to listen to at night. The combination of notes drifting like organza in a breeze and the moody loneliness of a midnight blue sky can give birth to a mix of emotion better not conceived. Moses Sumney's latest album Aromanticism is one of those albums.

It would be easy to label this an R&B album. It's down-tempo, melancholic and sung by a black guy. R&B is also in the midst of something of an evolution, so its boundaries are currently fluid. But this is not an R&B album in the traditional sense. Drawing influences from jazz and ambient sounds a la Sigur Rós and artsy R&B, Aromanticism feels and sounds more like sexy post-rock.