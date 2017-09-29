Entertainment
Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
MUSIC
Me, the Music and You
Former lead singer of The Rockets, Alistair Izobell, performs classics.
When: Saturday, September 30, 8pm
Where: Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest; R150, Kim Isobell on 082-940-4479 or kimisobell@signaturesound.co.za
Woodstock Revival
Rock band Kiss The Sky covers Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix, among others.
When: Sunday, October 1, 2pm
Where: Hillcrest Quarry, Tygerberg Valley Road, Durbanville; R80 on 021-976-4959 or events@thequarry.co.za
Artsemble
Platform for music, dance, rap and poetry. The audience performs as well.
When: Saturday, September 30, 6.30pm-10pm
When: The Space, 9B Wolraad Road, Factreton; R60 on 073-255-9344 or altheabt@gmail.com
CAPE TOWN FRINGE FESTIVAL
Police Cops in Space
Intergalactic comedy adventure.
When: Friday, September 29, 10pm, Saturday, September 30, 8pm
Where: UCT Bindery Lab, Hiddingh Campus, Gardens; R85 at capetownfringe.co.za
LIFESTYLE
Say Cheese: Artisan Cheese Fair
Tastings, pairings and cheese making.
When: Saturday, September 30, Sunday, October 1, 10am-4pm
Where: Italian Club of Cape Town, Donegal Street, Milnerton; R90 at the door, concessions R55, under-12s free
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE