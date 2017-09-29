Lifestyle

Entertainment

Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

Great events happening in the Cape

29 September 2017 - 03:38 By Staff reporter
Great events in the Cape this weekend.
Great events in the Cape this weekend.
Image: THINKSTOCK

MUSIC

Me, the Music and You

Former lead singer of The Rockets, Alistair Izobell, performs classics.

When: Saturday, September 30, 8pm

Where: Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest; R150, Kim Isobell on 082-940-4479 or kimisobell@signaturesound.co.za

Woodstock Revival

Rock band Kiss The Sky covers Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix, among others.

When: Sunday, October 1, 2pm

Where: Hillcrest Quarry, Tygerberg Valley Road, Durbanville; R80 on 021-976-4959 or events@thequarry.co.za

Dazzling cirque show dispenses an Enchanting experience

Cirque A fabulous new dinner and theatre experience is about to tour South Africa, writes Eugene Yiga
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Artsemble

Platform for music, dance, rap and poetry. The audience performs as well.

When: Saturday, September 30, 6.30pm-10pm

When: The Space, 9B Wolraad Road, Factreton; R60 on 073-255-9344 or altheabt@gmail.com

CAPE TOWN FRINGE FESTIVAL

Police Cops in Space

Intergalactic comedy adventure.

When: Friday, September 29, 10pm, Saturday, September 30, 8pm

Where: UCT Bindery Lab, Hiddingh Campus, Gardens; R85 at capetownfringe.co.za

LIFESTYLE

Say Cheese: Artisan Cheese Fair

Tastings, pairings and cheese making.

When: Saturday, September 30, Sunday, October 1, 10am-4pm

Where: Italian Club of Cape Town, Donegal Street, Milnerton; R90 at the door, concessions R55, under-12s free

Most read

  1. Cape mansion where Princess Di stayed being rented for R450k Lifestyle
  2. Absolute monogamy is the VHS machine of relationship statuses Health & Sex
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Even African culture is colonial Lifestyle
  4. Cleaning your house could keep the Grim Reaper at bay Health & Sex
  5. Have smartphones destroyed a generation? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Man implicated in cannibalism case intends to plead guilty
The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
X