Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

MUSIC

Me, the Music and You

Former lead singer of The Rockets, Alistair Izobell, performs classics.

When: Saturday, September 30, 8pm

Where: Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest; R150, Kim Isobell on 082-940-4479 or kimisobell@signaturesound.co.za

Woodstock Revival

Rock band Kiss The Sky covers Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix, among others.

When: Sunday, October 1, 2pm

Where: Hillcrest Quarry, Tygerberg Valley Road, Durbanville; R80 on 021-976-4959 or events@thequarry.co.za