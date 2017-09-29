Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Robby Collins, brings the funny to Garden Court Marine Parade in Durban today and Saturday in Son of Carol. Shows are at 8pm. Tickets are R150 from computicket.com For bookings call 081-519-5399.

The Botho Pan African Arts Festival 2017 of audio visual, and traditional arts from across the continent is on until Sunday at Wushwini, near Inanda Dam, in the Valley of 1,000 Hills. Festival tickets are R20 per show. The music concert tickets will be R50. Tickets are available at Computicket and at the gate, or book in advance through Phila Majola on 072-520-5093, phila@wushwini.co.za

Something Afrikan combines poetry, live music and art with food, capoeira, and indie design shopping on Saturday. It begins at 3pm and ends at midnight. Free entrance. Habesha Café, 124 Helen Joseph Road, Glenwood.

Teacher-turned-comedian Dalin Oliver is here to give Durban a taste of his brand of comedy with Face for Radio! at Seabrooke's Theatre next week. Tickets are R100 through computicket.com. The show is on October 6 and 7.