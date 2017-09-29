Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

29 September 2017 - 03:39 By Yolisa Mkele
Fun events are happening in Joburg this weekend.
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

MUSIC

Krank'd Up Festival

A chance to hear some of the best local and international alternative metal.

When: Saturday, September 30, noon

Where: Sundowners, R350-R500, computicket.com

The Muffinz, Bongizizwe Mabandla and the Zuko Collective

Get serenaded by some of the country's best Afro-folk acts.

When: Friday, September 29, 8pm

Where: Lyric Theatre, R150-R435, computicket.com

Standard Bank Joy of Jazz

One of the biggest jazz festivals in SA.

When: Until Saturday, September 30, 7pm

Where: Sandton Convention Centre, R700-R1350, computicket.com

LIFESTYLE

Ducktober Beer Fest

Take a drive and crack open a cold one at the highest beer festival in southern Africa.

When: Saturday, September 30, 10am

Where: Dullstroom, R150, quicket.co.za

Miss Pole Dance SA

Find out who the best pole dancer in the land is.

When: Saturday, September 30, 3pm

Where: Pine Park Centre, R220, 084-910-2862

