FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Krank'd Up Festival

A chance to hear some of the best local and international alternative metal.

When: Saturday, September 30, noon

Where: Sundowners, R350-R500, computicket.com

The Muffinz, Bongizizwe Mabandla and the Zuko Collective

Get serenaded by some of the country's best Afro-folk acts.

When: Friday, September 29, 8pm

Where: Lyric Theatre, R150-R435, computicket.com

Standard Bank Joy of Jazz

One of the biggest jazz festivals in SA.

When: Until Saturday, September 30, 7pm

Where: Sandton Convention Centre, R700-R1350, computicket.com