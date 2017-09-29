Entertainment
FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
29 September 2017 - 03:39
MUSIC
Krank'd Up Festival
A chance to hear some of the best local and international alternative metal.
When: Saturday, September 30, noon
Where: Sundowners, R350-R500, computicket.com
The Muffinz, Bongizizwe Mabandla and the Zuko Collective
Get serenaded by some of the country's best Afro-folk acts.
When: Friday, September 29, 8pm
Where: Lyric Theatre, R150-R435, computicket.com
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz
One of the biggest jazz festivals in SA.
When: Until Saturday, September 30, 7pm
Where: Sandton Convention Centre, R700-R1350, computicket.com
LIFESTYLE
Ducktober Beer Fest
Take a drive and crack open a cold one at the highest beer festival in southern Africa.
When: Saturday, September 30, 10am
Where: Dullstroom, R150, quicket.co.za
Miss Pole Dance SA
Find out who the best pole dancer in the land is.
When: Saturday, September 30, 3pm
Where: Pine Park Centre, R220, 084-910-2862
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE