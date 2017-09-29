Lifestyle

Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week

Sylvia McKeown reviews 'The Nod', 'WeTransfer' and 'Night in the Woods'

29 September 2017 - 11:39 By Sylvia McKeown
'Night in the Woods' has fantastic graphic illustrations.
'Night in the Woods' has fantastic graphic illustrations.
Image: Supplied

GAME: Night in the Woods

It's a story that plays out like an indie movie. Your character is a college kid who's dropped out under mysterious circumstances and has to go home. Back in your home town your ex-bandmates and friends have moved on, but the locals still remember your past transgressions and won't let you forget them.

WATCH the trailer for the game

You embarrass yourself in front of your ex-boyfriend at the cool party in the woods and, as one does, you discover a severed arm in the street. Wait a minute, did I mention that your character is a cat?

Night in the Woods has fantastic graphic illustrations and the dialogue is fun, personable and humorous. It's a favourite for a spot in my top 10 game of the year list.

• Available on Steam and Playstation 4.

PODCAST: The Nod

Co-hosted by self proclaimed "nerds of colour" Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings, The Nod is a podcast that explores African American culture with humour, a good grip on history and a lot of insight ... and occasionally peanut butter.

WATCH The Nod's hosts tell the back story of how they started the podcast

Presented in a conversational reportage style, each show focuses on tackling a topic from a unique angle with the help of a outside voice and opinion; for example, a man who dresses and cooks like his enslaved ancestors.

If you have to listen to a single podcast episode this year make sure it is Greetings, My Brothas, in which Eric introduces Brittany to a Beyonce conspiracy theory. Hilarity ensues.

APP: WeTransfer

I've used WeTransfer faithfully on my computer for years, but when my photos became trapped on a new phone I discovered that my favourite file-sharing site had a handy mobile friend.

The WeTransfer app has everything its desktop version has, but in miniature, allowing you to simply tap your selection of pics in order to send it on its way. But now that phone cameras have bigger megapixels and layered imagery, e-mailing them with a 25mb Gmail cap won't cut it. What you need now is decent wi-fi.

Available for Apple and Android.

• This article was originally published in The Times.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Level Up: 3 oldies but goodies to add your video game collection

This week we bring you a #FlashBackFriday as some great games from last year have either gone on sale or are in the news
Lifestyle
7 days ago

Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week

Sylvia McKeown reviews 'RiME', 'My Favourite Murder' and 'Fit Men Cook'
Lifestyle
13 days ago

Level Up: big game drops & the sick preview everyone's been waiting for

Sylvia McKeown reviews 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle', 'Destiny 2' and 'Call of Duty WW2 Beta'
Lifestyle
21 days ago

Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week

Sylvia McKeown reviews 'Tinder Gold', 'Reply All' and 'Life is Strange: Before the Storm'
Lifestyle
28 days ago

Most read

  1. Cape mansion where Princess Di stayed being rented for R450k Lifestyle
  2. More South Africans prefer apartment living Home & Gardening
  3. These are the world's top 10 most visited cities travel
  4. Absolute monogamy is the VHS machine of relationship statuses Health & Sex
  5. The G-string has fallen between the cracks Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Man implicated in cannibalism case intends to plead guilty
The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
X