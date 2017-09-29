Lifestyle

Entertainment

Rockers will have a bloody good time at the Blood Brothers concert

10 big names in South African rock and roll have joined forces to raise awareness for cancer

Yolisa Mkele Columnist
29 September 2017 - 11:44
The Blood Brothers play at Good Luck Bar on Saturday.
The Blood Brothers play at Good Luck Bar on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Remember the Power Rangers? That group of colour-coded superheroes who would fight alien crime lords? Their signature move was when the five of them, through their powers of accretion, would join together to form a giant bad-ass mega robot to vanquish the forces of evil. Well, South Africa may have found themselves a home-grown, rock and roll version of the same thing - and the villain they're going up against is cancer.

They are called the Blood Brothers, an agglomeration of 10 big names in South African rock and roll, who'll be in action on Saturday night. Their ranks are made up of names such as Francois van Coke, Albert Frost, Kobus de Kock jnr, Garth Barnes, Hanu de Jong, Chris van der Walt and Jaco Mans.

Between them they've played in legendary bands like Van Coke Cartel, Tweak, The Black Cat Bones, The Narrows, and others.

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

Now in its third year, the Blood Brothers initiative was born out of a desire by the Vrede Foundation to raise awareness and generate funds for young South Africans with cancer.

''It's a great experience to get the best of the best in South African music together to play their hits, as well as the hits of the bands that have influenced them," said the foundation's Henré Pretorius.

• See the Blood Brothers on Saturday at Good Luck Bar with the pre-party beginning at 2pm and the performance at 8pm. Tickets online or at the door. The concert can also be live-streamed. For more information visit bloodbrothers.co.za

This article was originally published in The Times.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Listen or boycott: Xxxtentacion's album '17' presents a moral dilemma

What happens when a scumbag releases incredible music?
Lifestyle
7 days ago

Album Review: Sampha Sisay's 'Process' is a study in perfectionism

Sampha Sisay recently joined an elite group of musicians when he was awarded the Mercury Prize for his long overdue debut, 'Process'.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

We've got 'Something to Tell You' about Haim's new album: it's meh

'Something to Tell You' is a disappointing follow-up to the band's brilliant debut album, writes Pearl Boshomane
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Toro y Moi's 5th album 'Boo Boo' is anything but stale

Toro y Moi is a singer-songwriter who deserves a massive fanbase but is easily dismissed for his empty hipster music.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Cape mansion where Princess Di stayed being rented for R450k Lifestyle
  2. More South Africans prefer apartment living Home & Gardening
  3. These are the world's top 10 most visited cities travel
  4. Absolute monogamy is the VHS machine of relationship statuses Health & Sex
  5. The G-string has fallen between the cracks Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Man implicated in cannibalism case intends to plead guilty
The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
X