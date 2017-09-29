Entertainment
Rockers will have a bloody good time at the Blood Brothers concert
10 big names in South African rock and roll have joined forces to raise awareness for cancer
Remember the Power Rangers? That group of colour-coded superheroes who would fight alien crime lords? Their signature move was when the five of them, through their powers of accretion, would join together to form a giant bad-ass mega robot to vanquish the forces of evil. Well, South Africa may have found themselves a home-grown, rock and roll version of the same thing - and the villain they're going up against is cancer.
They are called the Blood Brothers, an agglomeration of 10 big names in South African rock and roll, who'll be in action on Saturday night. Their ranks are made up of names such as Francois van Coke, Albert Frost, Kobus de Kock jnr, Garth Barnes, Hanu de Jong, Chris van der Walt and Jaco Mans.
Between them they've played in legendary bands like Van Coke Cartel, Tweak, The Black Cat Bones, The Narrows, and others.
Now in its third year, the Blood Brothers initiative was born out of a desire by the Vrede Foundation to raise awareness and generate funds for young South Africans with cancer.
''It's a great experience to get the best of the best in South African music together to play their hits, as well as the hits of the bands that have influenced them," said the foundation's Henré Pretorius.
• See the Blood Brothers on Saturday at Good Luck Bar with the pre-party beginning at 2pm and the performance at 8pm. Tickets online or at the door. The concert can also be live-streamed. For more information visit bloodbrothers.co.za
• This article was originally published in The Times.
