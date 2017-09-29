Rockers will have a bloody good time at the Blood Brothers concert

Remember the Power Rangers? That group of colour-coded superheroes who would fight alien crime lords? Their signature move was when the five of them, through their powers of accretion, would join together to form a giant bad-ass mega robot to vanquish the forces of evil. Well, South Africa may have found themselves a home-grown, rock and roll version of the same thing - and the villain they're going up against is cancer.

They are called the Blood Brothers, an agglomeration of 10 big names in South African rock and roll, who'll be in action on Saturday night. Their ranks are made up of names such as Francois van Coke, Albert Frost, Kobus de Kock jnr, Garth Barnes, Hanu de Jong, Chris van der Walt and Jaco Mans.

Between them they've played in legendary bands like Van Coke Cartel, Tweak, The Black Cat Bones, The Narrows, and others.