Movie Review: 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' is an action-packed snooze fest

Three years after the first Kingsman film sent up James Bond with its combination of ultra-violence, lurid jokes and physically impossible, overblown action sequences, director Matthew Vaughn returns to the world of the London tailor shop that fronts for the top-top-top secret organisation of British spies.

Our hero is still young Essex lad Eggsy (Taron Egerton) who in the wake of the apparent death of his mentor Harry Hart (Colin Firth) must keep the world safe from evil forces while maintaining his impeccably tailored silhouette.

When the Kingsman's headquarters and most of their agents are wiped out by the evil 1950s mom drug dealer Poppy (Julianne Moore), it's up to Eggsy and Kingsmen boffin Merlin (Mark Strong) to travel to the US and with the help of their American counterparts, the Statesmen, to save the world from Poppy.