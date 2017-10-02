Astronaut reveals what it takes to do the hardest job in the universe

Chris Hadfield had a 32-year-career doing something many people dream of but only a select few ever get to do. The 58-year-old Canadian was accepted into the Canadian astronaut programme in 1992, first flew in space in 1995 and has walked in space as well as served as commander of the International Space Station.

But it's probably for the video of his performance of David Bowie's Space Oddity that Hadfield is recognisable to most people - the YouTube video has been watched more than 37million times since Hadfield posted it during his final mission in 2013.

Speaking from Canada, Hadfield says: "I took so many pictures of the world but South Africa - your lens is naturally attracted to it because you've taken all that time to cross the Atlantic and then you see the bulk of Africa rising up and then the rugged nature of the rock -it's a naturally photogenic and beautiful part of the world."

WATCH Chris Hadfield perform David Bowie's Space Oddity in space