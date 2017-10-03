Angolan artist upends some popular African myths

This is a busy week for Kia Henda, who also has an exhibition opening at the Goodman Gallery in Cape Town on Saturday.

In the Days of a Dark Safari includes work in which the multidisciplinary artist looks at contrasting perceptions of Africa.

Kia Henda was raised in a family with strong political convictions in a country with a bloody and turbulent history. His parents were covert activists during the fight for independence against Portuguese rule.

Then 27 years of civil war followed.

''Those bloody conflicts became the epicentre of my research in my work.

''It's important to recognise the power of art to heal the wounds of the past, but also to make people aware of the existing threats."

In the Days of a Dark Safari explores both the colonialists' ''outside perspective", where Africa is something ''monstrous" and needing to be tamed, and the view from the inside that the continent is ''paradise lost" as a result of colonial invasion.