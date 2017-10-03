New York's MoMA to host blockbuster show in Paris

Salvador Dali's The Persistence of Memory and Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans will be among iconic works from New York's Museum of Modern Art in a blockbuster show opening in Paris this month.

With some 200 pieces, the exhibition at the Louis Vuitton Foundation traces the nearly 90-year history of MoMA's collection, from early modern art to abstract expressionism, minimalism, pop art and digital works.

Being Modern: MoMA in Paris will open on October 11 in the Frank Gehry-designed private gallery that was inaugurated to great fanfare in the Bois de Boulogne in 2014.

MoMA is not the only major New York museum to lend collections to Paris this year.

The Whitney is presenting around 60 major pop art works for the first time in the French capital at the Maillol Museum until January 21. And the Metropolitan is hosting a retrospective honouring the portrait photographer Irving Penn at the Grand Palais until January 29.

MoMA director Glenn Lowry welcomed the challenge of installing the exhibition in the Louis Vuitton Foundation's gallery. "To think about works you know very well in a completely different context, a different audience in a new space, that stimulated us," Lowry said.

Among the prized works will be Cezanne's The Bather and Picasso's Boy Leading a Horse.

• This article was originally published in The Times.