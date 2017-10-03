SA's Ugly Five are the stars of famous author's new children's book

"I knew about the Big Five, of course," says Donaldson. "But when I heard about the Ugly Five, that instantly appealed to me for a rhyming picture book. The whole story came to mind."

It wasn't as easy as she anticipated. "There was quite a lot of mulling and delaying, and I nearly gave up. It's one thing having the idea, but another making it work, and to do it in rhyme. One challenge was trying to describe each animal entertainingly, and to differentiate them. "

She was helped by her long-time collaborator and illustrator, Axel Scheffler. He depicts the ugly beasties - wildebeest, warthog, spotted hyena, lappet-faced vulture and marabou stork - in a charming and expressive way.

He says: "There was a suggestion to make them more caricatured, but I made them more natural and kept their animal dignity in the drawings. I think they're quite beautiful."

"They look quite happy," says Donaldson. "They are not cowed by their ugliness; they revel in being ugly."

Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder - in this case, the Ugly Five's appreciative offspring, who think their moms and dads are perfect just as they are.

Donaldson says: "I've always shied away from stories about how wonderful parents are. Those books are really written for the parents, not the children. In fact, in most self-respecting children's books, the author does away with parents immediately. The children are very often orphans."