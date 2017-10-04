All-new electrified Sports EV Concept Honda waiting in the wings

The S2000 was built to prove that a comparatively simple four-cylinder engine (albeit one with Honda's brilliant VTEC variable valve technology) could be as exhilarating to drive as anything from Germany with six cylinders and a fabric roof. However, this new model, in concept form at least, has been developed to showcase how exciting a fully-electrified drivetrain could be in a car with a compact footprint.

Despite spearheading the move away from gasoline dependence with its hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell models, it is only within the past 12 months that Honda has fully committed to the development of plug-in electric cars.

But now that it's adopting the technology, it's clearly having fun with it. Honda promises that the car, which will be its star concept at this year's show, has been built to excite and to offer an emotional as much as environmentally responsible driving experience.