Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

Great events happening in the Cape

06 October 2017 - 06:02 By Staff Reporter
Rocking the Daisies is on this weekend.
Image: Daisies/Cloof.co.za

MUSIC

Friday Night Live

Guitarist Basson Laubscher and singer-guitarist Sannie Fox play rock.

When: Friday, October 6, 9pm-11pm

Where: Aces ‘n Spades, Hout Street, Cape Town; free

LIFESTYLE

Neighbourgoods Market

Farmers, butchers, bakers and more.

When: Saturday, October 7, 9am-2pm

Where: Old Biscuit Mill, Woodstock; free

FAMILY

Cape Town Buskers’ Festival

Circus acts, musicians and mimes.

When: Until Sunday, October 8. For times see ctbuskersfestival.co.za

Where: Stages around the V&A Waterfront; free, donations accepted

FESTIVAL

Rocking The Daisies

Comedy, art, film and music including Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Fokofpolisiekar.

When: Until Sunday, October 8, 7pm

Where: Cloof Wine Estate, Darling; R1,050, rockingthedaisies.com

THEATRE

After Ever After

Play about what happens after fairytale characters live happily ever after.

When: Friday, October 6, 7pm, Saturday, October 7, 2.30pm and 6.30pm

Where: Masque Theatre, Main Road, Muizenberg; R90 at Computicket

KIDS

Cape Town Science Centre

Holiday programme focuses on the solar system, comets, rockets, radio telescopes and the SKA project.

When: Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7, 9am- 4.30pm, Sunday, October 8, 10am-4.30pm

Where: Main Road, Observatory; R55, pensioners R25; ctsc.org.za

