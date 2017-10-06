Entertainment
Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
MUSIC
Friday Night Live
Guitarist Basson Laubscher and singer-guitarist Sannie Fox play rock.
When: Friday, October 6, 9pm-11pm
Where: Aces ‘n Spades, Hout Street, Cape Town; free
LIFESTYLE
Neighbourgoods Market
Farmers, butchers, bakers and more.
When: Saturday, October 7, 9am-2pm
Where: Old Biscuit Mill, Woodstock; free
FAMILY
Cape Town Buskers’ Festival
Circus acts, musicians and mimes.
When: Until Sunday, October 8. For times see ctbuskersfestival.co.za
Where: Stages around the V&A Waterfront; free, donations accepted
FESTIVAL
Rocking The Daisies
Comedy, art, film and music including Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Fokofpolisiekar.
When: Until Sunday, October 8, 7pm
Where: Cloof Wine Estate, Darling; R1,050, rockingthedaisies.com
THEATRE
After Ever After
Play about what happens after fairytale characters live happily ever after.
When: Friday, October 6, 7pm, Saturday, October 7, 2.30pm and 6.30pm
Where: Masque Theatre, Main Road, Muizenberg; R90 at Computicket
KIDS
Cape Town Science Centre
Holiday programme focuses on the solar system, comets, rockets, radio telescopes and the SKA project.
When: Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7, 9am- 4.30pm, Sunday, October 8, 10am-4.30pm
Where: Main Road, Observatory; R55, pensioners R25; ctsc.org.za
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE