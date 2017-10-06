Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

FAMILY

Cape Town Buskers’ Festival

Circus acts, musicians and mimes.

When: Until Sunday, October 8. For times see ctbuskersfestival.co.za

Where: Stages around the V&A Waterfront; free, donations accepted

FESTIVAL

Rocking The Daisies

Comedy, art, film and music including Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Fokofpolisiekar.

When: Until Sunday, October 8, 7pm

Where: Cloof Wine Estate, Darling; R1,050, rockingthedaisies.com

THEATRE

After Ever After

Play about what happens after fairytale characters live happily ever after.

When: Friday, October 6, 7pm, Saturday, October 7, 2.30pm and 6.30pm

Where: Masque Theatre, Main Road, Muizenberg; R90 at Computicket