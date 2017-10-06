Entertainment
FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
06 October 2017 - 06:03
MUSIC
DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival
Join Femi Kuti, Common and a host of other big names at one of the biggest festivals in the country.
When: Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, noon
Where: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, R150-R2,100, ticketpros.co.za
Bastille Live
The multiplatinum-selling British rock band are back in South Africa for the latest leg of their world tour.
When: Saturday, October 7, 11.30am
Where: Emmarentia Dam, R495, webtickets.co.za
LIFESTYLE
rAge Expo
The best loved gaming and e-sports festival in the land.
When: Until Sunday, October 8, 10am
Where: Ticketpro Dome, R120, rageexpo.co.za
October Beer Festival
Knock back a few cold ones as you listen to live music, eat good food and watch people dressed in traditional German attire.
When: Saturday, October 7, 11am
Where: Bryanston Sports Club, R80, webtickets.co.za
