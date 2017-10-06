Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

06 October 2017 - 06:03 By Staff Reporter
The annual October Beer Festival is on this weekend.
Image: Istock.com/olivierblondeau

MUSIC

DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival

Join Femi Kuti, Common and a host of other big names at one of the biggest festivals in the country.

When: Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, noon

Where: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, R150-R2,100, ticketpros.co.za

Bastille Live

The multiplatinum-selling British rock band are back in South Africa for the latest leg of their world tour.

When: Saturday, October 7, 11.30am

Where: Emmarentia Dam, R495, webtickets.co.za

LIFESTYLE

rAge Expo

The best loved gaming and e-sports festival in the land.

When: Until Sunday, October 8, 10am

Where: Ticketpro Dome, R120, rageexpo.co.za

October Beer Festival

Knock back a few cold ones as you listen to live music, eat good food and watch people dressed in traditional German attire.

When: Saturday, October 7, 11am

Where: Bryanston Sports Club, R80, webtickets.co.za

