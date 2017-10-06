FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

MUSIC

DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival

Join Femi Kuti, Common and a host of other big names at one of the biggest festivals in the country.

When: Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, noon

Where: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, R150-R2,100, ticketpros.co.za

Bastille Live

The multiplatinum-selling British rock band are back in South Africa for the latest leg of their world tour.

When: Saturday, October 7, 11.30am

Where: Emmarentia Dam, R495, webtickets.co.za