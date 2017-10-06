Level Up: Cool games you can geek out on at rAge
South Africa's biggest gaming expo starts today. Here are five things not to miss
1. FIFA 2018 AT THE PLAYSTATION STAND
Arguably the world's biggest sports game franchise, FIFA launched their newest offering last week and you can expect a frenzy at the rAge playing zones as players scramble to continue the journey of Alex Hunter.
While you're there, also check out Detroit, GT Sport, Knack 2, Bravo Team VR and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy .
WATCH the game trailer:
2. MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR AT THE XBOX STAND
The second installment of the much-loved Middle-Earth lands on Tuesday but if you need to get your Mordor fix, get in line at the Xbox stand.
Here, you'll also be able to check out the new Xbox One X! and play Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin's Creed: Origins and NBA 2K18
WATCH the game trailer:
3. THE CHANCE TO VOICE A GAME CHARACTER
Local gaming developer heroes Robot Wizard are still on the hunt for voices for their game, Jengo. If you think you have the voice chops to do it, head on over to their stand and audition.
WATCH the game trailer:
4. GETTING A SNEAK PEAK AT SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY
We all know that the real action takes place away from the maddening crowd and this year is of no exception as a lucky few will be able to get their hands on the hotly-anticipated God of War and Spiderman.
Nintendo has also offered players early access to the much lusted after Super Mario Odyssey. We can’t wait to switch up the Cascade Kingdom world with Mario and Cappy.
WATCH the Super Mario Oddessy trailer:
5. THE PRIZES UP FOR GRABS AT THE INCREDIBLE CONNECTION STAND
Gaming PC gods Alienware are giving away the goods and all you have to do for a chance to win is take a selfie at the stand. Best you get your #AlienwareGameFace on.
• The 15th annual rAge expo is on from Friday, October 6 until Sunday, October 8 at the Ticket Pro Dome in Joburg. Visit rageexpo.co.za
• This article was originally published in The Times.
