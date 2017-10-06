Lifestyle

Level Up: Cool games you can geek out on at rAge

South Africa's biggest gaming expo starts today. Here are five things not to miss

06 October 2017 - 16:19 By Sylvia McKeown
Gaming PC gods Alienware are giving away the goods at rAge.
Gaming PC gods Alienware are giving away the goods at rAge.
Image: Supplied

1. FIFA 2018 AT THE PLAYSTATION STAND

Arguably the world's biggest sports game franchise, FIFA launched their newest offering last week and you can expect a frenzy at the rAge playing zones as players scramble to continue the journey of Alex Hunter.

While you're there, also check out Detroit, GT Sport, Knack 2, Bravo Team VR and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy .

WATCH the game trailer:

2. MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR AT THE XBOX STAND

The second installment of the much-loved Middle-Earth lands on Tuesday but if you need to get your Mordor fix, get in line at the Xbox stand.

Here, you'll also be able to check out the new Xbox One X! and play Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin's Creed: Origins and NBA 2K18

WATCH the game trailer:

3. THE CHANCE TO VOICE A GAME CHARACTER

Local gaming developer heroes Robot Wizard are still on the hunt for voices for their game, Jengo. If you think you have the voice chops to do it, head on over to their stand and audition.

WATCH the game trailer:

4. GETTING A SNEAK PEAK AT SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY

We all know that the real action takes place away from the maddening crowd and this year is of no exception as a lucky few will be able to get their hands on the hotly-anticipated God of War and Spiderman.

Nintendo has also offered players early access to the much lusted after Super Mario Odyssey. We can’t wait to switch up the Cascade Kingdom world with Mario and Cappy.

WATCH the Super Mario Oddessy trailer:

5. THE PRIZES UP FOR GRABS AT THE INCREDIBLE CONNECTION STAND

Gaming PC gods Alienware are giving away the goods and all you have to do for a chance to win is take a selfie at the stand. Best you get your #AlienwareGameFace on.

The 15th annual rAge expo is on from Friday, October 6 until Sunday, October 8 at the Ticket Pro Dome in Joburg. Visit rageexpo.co.za

This article was originally published in The Times.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week

Sylvia McKeown reviews 'The Nod', 'WeTransfer' App, 'Night in the Woods'
Lifestyle
7 days ago

Level Up: 3 oldies but goodies to add your video game collection

This week we bring you a #FlashBackFriday as some great games from last year have either gone on sale or are in the news
Lifestyle
14 days ago

Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week

Sylvia McKeown reviews 'RiME', 'My Favourite Murder' and 'Fit Men Cook'
Lifestyle
21 days ago

Most read

  1. KZN ladies want to teach 'big women' to love themselves Lifestyle
  2. 3 things nobody knows about me: DJ Black Coffee Lifestyle
  3. Sex Talk | I'm too tired for sex. Please help Health & Sex
  4. The 8-hour compromise: how we invented the modern concept of sleep Health & Sex
  5. 5 reasons sleeping naked is good for you Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
X