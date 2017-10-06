SA superfan, 10, uber excited to catch up with Disney's 'Descendants 2' cast

The Disney Original movie Descendants 2 starts on M-Net's Disney Channel today. Three of the film's stars, Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce and Thomas Doherty, were in town this week to promote the screening of the movie.

It's been 10-year-old Asha Pitman's dream to meet Dove Cameron, her favourite actress. So when the opportunity came to interview her, she grabbed it:

"I waited nervously with the other (adult) journalists to meet the Disney stars and when they walked into the room I almost fainted with excitement. Dove Cameron noticed me immediately and told me I had great teeth and a lovely smile.